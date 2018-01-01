This is exactly what UHURU told MIKE SONKO to do after POLYCARP IGATHE’s resignation! SONKO safe for now

Monday January 15, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, to focus on service delivery to Nairobians instead of political sideshows.





This follows the resignation of his Deputy, Polycarp Igathe, over lack of trust from the Governor.





A source close to Sonko intimated that the Governor called Uhuru to inform him of Igathe’s resignation.





But he told him not to...



