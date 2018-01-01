This is the disease MIKE SONKO’s eldest daughter, SAUMU, is suffering from, It’s this serious.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 03:41
Tuesday, 16 January 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu, has been in and out of the hospital and that’s why she has been keeping a low profile.
According to well placed sources, Sonko’s daughter is suffering from depression.
We understand that Saumu went into depression after her affair with youthful politician Ben Gatu flopped.
Ben Gatu is..
Page 1 2