This guy dumped his grumpy LOVER in public and kissed another LADY as she watched - VIDEO.

Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Tuesday, January 09, 2018 - This should be a wake-up call to drama queens who treat their boyfriends like crap.
This is actually meant to be fun - heck, even Obama and Michelle have done before when they were POTUS and FLOTUS.
The poor guy tried to pacify her with a drink but she was having none of it.
That’s when the strange lady decided to bail out the poor guy who reciprocated in kind.
They then walked off hand-in-hand leaving the grumpy lady gob-smacked.
This video has been out there for a while but it never gets old.
Watch the hilarious video below.
