This guy dumped his grumpy LOVER in public and kissed another LADY as she watched - VIDEO.

, , , 06:20

Tuesday, January 09, 2018 This should be a wake-up call to drama queens who treat their boyfriends like crap.

This is actually meant to be fun - heck, even Obama and Michelle have done before when they were POTUS and FLOTUS.

The poor guy tried to pacify her with a drink but she was having none of it.

That’s when the strange lady decided to bail out the poor guy who reciprocated in kind.

They then walked off hand-in-hand leaving the grumpy lady gob-smacked.

This video has been out there for a while but it never gets old.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno