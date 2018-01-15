This bold LADY tried to propose to her boyfriend in public but got humiliated (VIDEO)

Monday, January 15, 2018 - This lady decided to go against the grain and proposed to her boyfriend but it didn’t go according to plan.





From the video being circulated on social media, the young lady who probably was tired of waiting for the guy to pop the question, took it upon herself to do the asking inside a mall.





The boyfriend, who appeared shocked, hugged her and walked away without taking her ring.





The young lady couldn't hold back her tears as she wept profusely after the rejection.





Watch the video below



