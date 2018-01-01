They are animals, he touched my “NUNU” and B@@BS - LADY who had surgery at KNH speaks on S3XU@L assault by staff.

Saturday, 20 January 2018 - A lady who had surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has revealed how she was s3xually assaulted by a staff member.





Apparently, she was undergoing surgery on her abdomen.





The doctors had put her on spinal anaesthesia, meaning that the lower part of her body was half-dead.





The guy who wheeled her back from theatre took advantage of her situation and s3xually assaulted her.





He touched her “Nunu” and played with her b@@bs, telling her how they are firm.





She suspects something terrible happened to her because she....



