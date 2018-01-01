These Slay Queens trolling ERIC OMONDI’s huge B@LL$ will leave you in stitches - VIDEO

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - Comedian Eric Omondi can’t catch break after he inadvertently flaunted his huge jewels on social media.





The skinny funny man has been the talk of the town since then and while he made it clear that it was not stage managed, fellow comedians are having a ball at his expense.





Multi-talented comedian, singer, actor Pascal Tokodi has teamed up with George Kimani, co-founder of Vines of Africa, to give it a comic treatment and it is hilarious.





Watch the video below.



