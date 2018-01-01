These posts by Kenyan MEN on SAMANTHA, the S£X doll, will make your day, “Hii ni bh@ngi”

Monday, 22 January 2018 - There’s a new s3x doll in town that is giving women sleepless nights.





Its name is Samantha, a rechargeable s3x doll.





Men prefer buying “Samantha” instead of wasting money on women and end up with heartbreaks.





We came across these funny posts by men on Samantha.





You day is officially made.





Read these posts in the next page, Eh! Eh!



