These hilarious reactions to Kenya Power’s countrywide blackout will light up your day.

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - The whole country was plunged into darkness for several hours on Wednesday due what Kenya Power termed as a ‘technical glitch’ in their national power grid.





Coincidentally, a similar power blackout was experienced in most parts of the country on the same date last year.



While this is not something to smile about, Kenyans decided to make fun of the incident and here are some of the hilarious reactions to…