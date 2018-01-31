There was no oathing yesterday; it was a LUO coronation ceremony - MUTAHI NGUNYI attacks RAILA’s NASA

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has dismissed NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s swearing in yesterday terming it a Luo community affair.





Ngunyi asserted that the National Super Alliance co-leaders, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi's absence from the swearing in event turned it into a Luo affair.





Besides, it was presided over by Canadian based lawyer Miguna Miguna, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and...



