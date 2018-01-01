The ‘World’s most expensive’ bottle of vodka (worth $1.3m) gets stolen from a bar – See PHOTOs.

Thursday, January 04, 2018 - The ‘world’s most expensive’ bottle of vodka has reportedly been stolen from a bar in Denmark.





The alleged theft happened at Cafe 33, a bar in Copenhagen which displays a collection of rare vodka bottles.





The bottle that is worth $1.3million (coated with gold and silver) was featured in an episode of the popular drama, House of Cards.





A post on Facebook read:





“Help. Someone has last night been inside “with key” and stolen my vodka russo baltique vodka which is the world’s most expensive vodka $ 1.3 mil.”Reward is given to those who can help find it.





“There is only one bottle in...



