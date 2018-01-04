The Strathmore Lecturer who killed his wife lives large, See his expensive car, “Pesa Otas” (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 08:07
Thursday, 04 January 2018 - The Strathmore Lecturer who allegedly killed his wife is a wealthy man whose lavish lifestyle is evident on social media.
Dr Fredrik Onyango, 42, is alleged to have killed his 27 year old wife at their Lavington home after a domestic fight.
See photos of his expensive car in the next page
Page 1 2
Is that all what life is about?
very sad to see demonic work of in local universities.