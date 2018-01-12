The moment UHURU’s bodyguard made a shocking mistake in South Africa – Watch VIDEO

Friday, January 12, 2018 - A bodyguard attached to President Uhuru has come under intense criticism after making a silly mistake in South Africa.





Uhuru is currently in South Africa for a three day official visit hosted by his counterpart, Jacob Zuma.





While the President was alighting from his car, his clumsy bodyguard opened the door the wrong way and it flung back almost knocking him off balance.





However, Uhuru put on a brave face but you can be sure this will be revisited when he jets back.





Here is…



