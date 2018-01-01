That UoN guy, DICKENS, who was shot by Flying Squad was a thug, his friend exposes him badly.

Saturday, 13 January 2018 - A University of Nairobi student by the name Dickens was among 4 guys killed by police at Kariobangi Roundabout under mysterious circumstances.





Dicken’s parents insist their son is innocent and they are crying for justice.





They allege that their son has never been involved in any criminal activity.





But this post from Dicken’s friend proves that he started engaging in criminal activities while in high school.





He has been a member of the dreaded Gaza criminal gang since high school.





Look at what Dicken’s friend posted.





That guy was a thug.





He was involved in criminal activities without his...



