Tanzanian video vixens in trouble for sharing these racy PHOTOs - MAGUFULI hataki UJINGA (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 08, 2018 - The Tanzanian Government has launched a crackdown on socialites and video vixens who post racy photos on social media.





The Music Regulatory Board of Tanzanian has warned that those posting crazy photos on social media will be banned from the platform for six months and will only be allowed back after being vetted.





One of the vixens banned is the s3xy actress by the name Suzan Michael better known as Pretty Kind.





She has since apologized and promised to change her ways.





