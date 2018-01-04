S£XY LUO LADY puts her bare derriere on display on social media for ‘likes’ – Watch VIDEO.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 06:19
Thursday, January 04, 2018 - This kind of madness should have been left in 2017 but it seems some ladies didn’t get the memo.
This wannabe socialite identified as Awino the Luo Bae is desperately hunting for a sponsor.
She shared this shocking video of herself misbehaving and tongues are wagging.
This is pure madness.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.