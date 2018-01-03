S£XY ANGELA displays different “Lungula” styles, LADIES, “Fanya hivi akupe PIN ya ATM card” (VIDEO).Entertainment News, Videos 08:07
Wednesday, 03 January 2018 - A s3xy lady by the name Angela has shared a video displaying different “Lungula” styles that ladies can use to satisfy their men.
Don’t just lie down like a log of wood.
Follow Angela’s instructions and your s3x life will never be the same again.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Do it at your own risk. Some of these styles can also provoke cervical cancer.