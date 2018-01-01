Supermarket Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – CARREFOUR

Job Title: Assistant Security Manager

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Retail

Our client, MAJID AL FUTTAIM CARREFOUR, is the largest franchisee of French giant retail group CARREFOUR, 2nd retailer across the world.

The Middle East based group is currently operating more than 140 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets in 15 countries, with more than 25 000 employees from 70 nationalities.

They are seeking to recruit an Assistant Security Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

· Control and minimize inventory variation and investigation of unknown shrinkage

· Assist Store LP Manager to develop and implement loss prevention procedures and ensure their effective use and implementation

· Minimize and investigate manipulation, cash handling, internal theft and criminal cases

· Responsible for investigation and assist Store LP Manager to provide update to senior management on customer complaints, customer and staff injuries, food hygiene and safety, and related incidents

· Responsible for installation, maintenance and review of security and fire system equipment’s to ensure cost efficient and effectiveness

· Heighten the alertness of store staff in identifying of shop theft and internal theft on regular basis

· Develop professional relationships with external contacts, particularly with police Force and other law enforcement agents

· Ensure execution and checking on store operation of an adherence to safety measures

· Assist Store LP Manager to negotiate for the CCTV and alarm service agreement

Qualifications and Experience

· Degree in Criminology

· 3-4 years of Loss Prevention experience or related retail experience

· Successfully pass comprehensive criminal background

· Flexible availability – including nights, weekend, and holidays









Job Title: Security Manager

Job Location: Nairobi

Industry: Retail

They are seeking to recruit a Security Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Responsible for the implementation, training and coordination of all loss prevention best practices

· Conduct loss prevention assessments/investigations to ensure compliance with Company processes and legal requirements

· Ensure the physical security of the building and Company assets

· Train all store associates and managers on company Loss Prevention programs to ensure compliance

· Conduct ongoing MES training, ensures timely completion of certification programs; assist with all new-hire training and in-depth training for specialized positions.

· Conduct thorough analysis of daily, weekly and monthly exception reports to identify areas of opportunity

· Research and respond to cash over/short reporting

· Assist the Store Manager to facilitate the annual inventory process

· Ensure regular review of operational processes for compliance – Transfers, Claims, RTVs and Known Loss Reporting

· Ensure compliance with physical building security: complete monthly alarm tests, partner with Assistant Store LP to resolve alarm and CCTV issues, respond to after-hours alarm calls as needed, ensure store alarm system call list is up-to-date, ensure any key or safe combination changes occur upon changes in management

Qualifications and Experience

· Degree in Criminology

· 5-7 years of Loss Prevention experience or related retail experience

· Successfully pass comprehensive criminal background

· Flexible availability – including nights, weekend, and holidays

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com or before close of business 31st January, 2018.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement