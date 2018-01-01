Sponsor shares hot video of a S3XY LADY he was feasting on in his hotel room (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Videos 07:31
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - This s3xy lady will make sponsors empty their bank accounts with her charm and assets.
She knows her strongholds and uses them very well to confuse her targets.
It seems she was putting on a show for a sponsor who must have parted with a tidy sum for her services.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.