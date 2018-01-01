So LILLIAN MULI and GRACE MASALAME are among the MALAYAs who squandered OLIECH’s money, the guy is a pauper.

Tuesday, 23 January 2018 - The boy-child President Cyprian Nyakundi has written an interesting piece on how women squandered Dennis Oliech’s money when he was one of the most promising footballers in Africa.





Oliech used to camp in clubs around Nairobi where he spoilt ladies with expensive liquor and paid them good money for s3x.





According to Nyakundi, Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli and Ex-Kiss TV host, Grace Msalame, are among the ladies who squandered Dennis Oliech’s money.





He sampled their “Nunus” and they...



