Slay Queen Madness! This S3XY LADY will drop your jaws with her crazy antics - VIDEO

Slay Queen Madness! This S3XY LADY will drop your jaws with her crazy antics - VIDEOEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Videos 07:18
Monday, January 15, 2018 - This crazy video of a slay queen showing off her rare dance moves has lit up social media.
Perhaps she wanted to flaunt her massive derriere which doesn’t look natural.
However, you got to give it to her for pulling off the outrageous stunt.
It looks like a walk in the park but it’s not.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.