Slay Queen Madness!! This LADY proudly posed for PHOTOs on top of a coffin (LOOK)

Sunday, January 28, 2018 - This lady has shocked many after she posed for pictures on top of a coffin during a funeral.





She even allowed herself to be lowered down six foot with the casket as she posed for the perfect picture.





It is not clear whose funeral it was but this is pure madness.





Just when you thought you had seen it all, you come across these slay queens whose madness knows no bounds.





See the photos in the next page



