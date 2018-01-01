Slay Queen cries out how life has become hard after NYAKUNDI started boy-child movement, “Ata pesa ya nywele” (PICs).

Wednesday, 17 January 2018 - Slay queens are learning it the hard way after Cyprian Nyakundi started the boychild movement.





They no longer receive freebies from men.





This slay queen complained how life has become hard and blamed Nyakundi for the mess.





Before Nyakundi started the boy child movement, this is how she used to look after milking money from the boy-child.





She can no longer afford the weaves and make-up after the boychild was enlightened.





See what she posted and...



