Siaya businessman fulfills ten year promise after RAILA ODINGA’s ‘swearing in’ (PHOTO)

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - A man from Siaya County has caused a stir on social media after he fulfilled a ten year promise following the ‘swearing in’ of NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





David Oguyo made a vow in 2007 to never shave his hair until Raila Odinga takes the oath of office as President.





Mr. Oguyo chopped off his dreadlocks that he had religiously taken care of for a decade when Raila took the oath on Tuesday January 30th at Uhuru Park.





The idea came to mind in 2007 after the disputed elections where many believe Raila was rigged out by Mwai Kibaki.





According to the father of six, Odinga is the…



