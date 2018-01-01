SHOCKING VIDEO of youths injecting themselves with hard drugs in downtown Nairobi in broad daylight

, , , 06:38

Saturday, 20 January 2018 - The beautiful city of Nairobi has been turned into a drug haven with drug dealers operating in broad-daylight.

Most of down-town Nairobi is full of drug peddlers who bribe cops and ply their trade in broad-daylight.

Here’s a video of young people injecting themselves with hard drugs in down-town Nairobi.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno