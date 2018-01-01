SHOCKING VIDEO of Tanzanian Prophet TITO, he drinks beer and dances seductively with WOMEN in Church.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 09:54
Wednesday, 24 January 2018 - A controversial Tanzanian prophet who calls himself Prophet Tito has been arrested after videos of his controversial preaching went viral online.
Prophet Tito has been telling his followers to drink beer and even supports infidelity.
According to him, there’s no problem of a man sleeping with a house-help.
