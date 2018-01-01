SHOCKING PHOTOs captured along Mombasa Road, See what this matatu driver was doing while driving.

Sunday, January 14, 2018 – Kenya’s transport industry is rotten and that’s why there are frequent road accidents in our roads.

Drivers no longer follow traffic rules.

This guy captured a matatu driver on camera using a hand held side mirror along Mombasa Road.

No wonder accidents will continue on our roads even if Ruto’s wife camps in all black-spots in prayers.

See the post and....

