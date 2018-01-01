SHOCKING CONFESSION on Radio Jambo, My uncle broke my V!RG!N!ITY - LADY who left high school last year (AUDIO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 07:29
Monday, 15 January 2018 - A lady who finished high school last year called in on Teke-Teke the popular show hosted by Mbusii and Lion on Radio Jambo and made a shocking confession.
Apparently, she is having s3x with her uncle.
He is the one who deflowered her and bought her a phone.
She claims that she is addicted to her uncle’s d!ck and wants the illicit relationship to continue.
This is shocking.
Listen to the audios in the next page.
Page 1 2
Page 1 2