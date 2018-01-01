SHOCKING CONFESSION of a hardcore criminal, “I feel happy every time I kill people”!! VIDEO goes viral.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 09:47
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - A video of a hardcore criminal confessing how he has killed innocent people has gone viral.
The dangerous criminal who has been in and out of jail claims killing is in his blood.
He puts it clear that he cannot leave crime.
He has in the past served a 10 year jail term and still continued with crime after coming out of prison.
Watch this shocking video that has gone viral.
The Kenyan DAILY POST