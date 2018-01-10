SHOCK on UHURU/ RUTO as Jubilee MPs are set to join RAILA ODINGA‘s NASA after UHURU duped them on Cabinet

Wednesday January 10, 2018 - Kimilili MP, Didimus Barasa, has threatened to lead Jubilee MPs from Western region to join the National Super Alliance (NASA).





According to Barasa, who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, President Uhuru Kenyatta short-changed leaders from the region after failing to re-appoint Water Cabinet Secretary (CS), Eugene Wamalwa, into his new Cabinet.





“CS Wamalwa was the face of Jubilee in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties.”





“Kicking him out has eroded the...



