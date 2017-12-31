SHOCK as popular Kenyan radio presenter dies hours before ushering in New Year 2018, RIP.

Monday, 01 January 2018 -The Kenyan entertainment industry and the media at large is mourning the death of one of the most promising radio presenters.





Jeremy Odhiambo, who is popularly known as, Saliva Vic, has worked in various radio stations among them One FM, Homeboyz and HITs FM.





News of Saliva Vic’s untimely death were shared by Former NTV’s The Trend Show Host, Ciru Muriuki.





The 31 yr old talented radio presenter was found dead in his house on 31/12/2017 at around 10:00 PM, Hrs before the world ushered in the New Year.





Close friends reveal that Saliva Vic seemed stressed and depressed before he met his untimely death.





Ciru Muriuki, who happened to be Saliva Vic’s lover, took to social media where she shared the heart-breaking news.





'The last time we spoke on the phone,out of the blue,he told me how proud he was of me and that he loved me.He was a better friend to me than I was to him.The world just got a little darker.Rest well Vic.You have broken our hearts,but you're free now.I love you.” Ciru wrote in part.





Here are photos of Saliva Vic, may his soul rest in peace.