SHOCK as Pastor’s wife shares her N@K3D PHOTO in a church WhatsApp group (LOOK)

Friday, January 26, 2018- A pastor’s wife is trending on social media after she accidentally shared her n()d3 photo in a church WhatsApp Group.





The lady identified as Ososfo Maame from Ghana, quickly deleted the embarrassing photo but it appears there is a Judas in the group, who had saved it and leaked it online.





It is thought that she intended to send the racy photo to her husband.





From the leaked scandalous photo, though grainy, the disgraced lady was playing with her nunu while taking a bath.





See the photo in the next page



