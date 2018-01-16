SHOCK as man kills his wife and three children before committing suicide by setting his house on fire in Juja.

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - A man clobbered his three children and wife to death before taking his own life by setting the house on fire in Waitethia village Juja, Kiambu County.





The man identified as Patrick Nderitu Karuiru, is believed to have killed the three children all below ten years and his wife, Rosemary Kanini, before committing suicide.





Neighbors heard screams from the house on Monday night before they…



