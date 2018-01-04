SHOCK as Kenyan Football Coach collapses and dies after watching Arsenal - Chelsea clash.

Thursday, January 04, 2018 - Kenyan football fraternity is mourning the sudden death of Bandari FC Team Manager, Alfred Obwaka Achayo.





According to reports, Mr. Obwaka felt pain in the lower abdomen immediately after watching the high-octane Premier League clash pitting Arsenal and Chelsea at his house in Majengo.





He later collapsed in his bathroom and was rushed to Mewa Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.