SHOCK and anger as it emerges that Police and NTSA ignored several early warnings on the bus that killed 38

Wednesday January 3, 2018 - A motorist had reported Matunda Bus Cooperation, which owns the Nairobi bus that killed 38 people in Salgaa on New Year’s eve, for over speeding and flouting traffic rules, but the authorities ignored them.





Sammy Maina, who travels frequently between Nairobi and Nauru, said he informed the police in Naivasha and NTSA about the killer bus and was dismissed.





Armed with video evidence, Maina had told police and NTSA to take action against the notorious bus but was...



