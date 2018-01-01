SHAME! This stupid married Kenyan WOMAN is supplying MEN with her N@D£S and sleeping with them (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:27
Thursday, January 25, 2018 - This stupid lady from Kitale called Gloria is cheating on her husband with other men.
A man paraded her randy behaviours on social media after she supplied him with n@d3s.
Gloria sent the man photos of her overused “Nunu” and other crazy photos while half-n@k3d.
And imagine she is someone’s wife.
Married women need to style up and respect their marriages.
See how her randy behaviours were exposed on social media in the next page
Page 1 2