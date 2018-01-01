SHAME! Mathare Deputy OCS grabbing land and stealing water tanks donated by NGOs.

Monday, 29 January 2018 - Mathare Deputy OCS, Mr Mutua, has been put on the spot for breaking the law and behaving like a small god.

According to Mathare activist Billian Ojiwa, the rogue OCS has been grabbing anything that has soil around Mathare including a public playground where youths used to develop their talents.

He recently demolished a public toilet built by a NGO in Mathare Slums and took the stones to his home.

He has also set up illegal betting machines around...

