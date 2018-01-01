SHAME! Kilifi County protocol officer, KAZUNGU JOHN, R@P£D a Class 6 girl and bought justice (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 17 January 2018 - Kilifi County Government protocol officer Kazungu John has been accused of r@p3.





He r@p3d a class 6 girl, impregnated her and later helped her get rid of the pregnancy.





The matter was reported to the police but he bought justice.





He even tried to bribe the girl’s parents with Sh 100,000 but they refused (there’s a cheque to prove that).





Bribed police officers have been protecting Kazungu after receiving hefty bribes.





Kazungu has also been threatening journalists with death when they attempt to follow up on the r@p3 saga.





