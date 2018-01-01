SHAME! How the husband of MARY OTIENO, the famous blind singer, is mistreating her and sleeping with “Mipango Ya Kandos”.

Wednesday, 31 January 2018 - The husband of Mary Otieno, the famous blind gospel singer has been exposed for mistreating her.

Mary’s husband, Bishop Alex Ominde, who runs a church in Kayole, has neglected his blind wife.


Instead of taking care of her, he is busy warming the bed of a clandestine lover in Umoja Estate and anything in a skirt.

He also runs her bank account which he misuses by withdrawing money recklessly to entertain other women.

