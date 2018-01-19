Senator ISAAC MWAURA and his wife, MUKAMI, celebrate son’s first birthday in style – PHOTOs

Friday, January 19, 2018 - Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife, Mukami, could not hide their joy as their son, Njiru, turned one.





Mukami was blessed with triplets albeit pre-term and lost two of term after 11 weeks in a nursery.





Njiru fought on and is now an adorable boy.





Mwaura wrote on Facebook:





“ As you turn 1 year today our son, your mum and I are very proud of you. You have fought many battles and your smile, the little milestones that you make, your energy, all these little miracles make our hearts melt with joy, appreciation and love ,”





“ We miss your brother and sister who are watching over us in heaven!! Happy 1st birthday our little prince! ”





