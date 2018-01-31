See what WETANGULA did to RAILA at Intercontinental Hotel ahead of his swearing in! No wonder WACEKE beats him!

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - The Kenyan DAILY POST can now authoritatively report that Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, had planned to skip the swearing in of National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga as the People’s President of Kenya on Tuesday .





This is according to Raila Odinga’s aide.





Information we are gathering from Raila’s camp indicates that Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC), Musalia Mudavadi and Wetangula has agreed to…



