See what RAILA ODINGA said before heading to Uhuru Park for his swearing in! This old mzee will dethrone UHURU

See what RAILA ODINGA said before heading to Uhuru Park for his swearing in! This old mzee will dethrone UHURUNews 09:52
Tuesday January 30, 2018 - Moments before his swearing in as the People’s President on Tuesday, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, held an interview with a local station where he explained the meaning of his oath.
The NASA leader noted that he will use the oath to bring all tribes together and fight for reforms.
He said his inauguration, which he likened to a crisis, will be used as an opportunity to..
Page 1 2