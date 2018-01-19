See the unusual things that NASA is planning to do on the day of RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in at Uhuru Park, Nairobi

See the unusual things that NASA is planning to do on the day of RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in at Uhuru Park, NairobiNews 05:42
Friday January 19, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) is planning to do a number of things during the swearing in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at Uhuru Park.
According to sources, NASA is planning to read the results of the August 8th Presidential elections from all the constituencies in the country.
The coalition plans to use the results to affirm that Raila Odinga won the election.
Secondly, NASA has asked its...
If Raila believed in these results why did he accept the nullification of the results by Maraga? He should have stood his ground then and read the results then? These are cooked results because he knows he goofed by not taking part in the second round of elections.
He should know that when God rejects a leader, it doesn't matter how many times he changes his name, he is the same person we know him to be and he has been defeated all along.
Let him leave Kenyans alone to live their lives. Someone is looking for bloodshed that did not spill during elections and they should know that God almighty will not allow this to happen.
NO BLOODSHED IN JESUS NAME!