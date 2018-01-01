See how slay queens were mishandled like rotten cabbages when NEMA raided B-CLUB, No mercy (VIDEO)

Janas situation at Galana Plaza. Free piece of advice;;; Guys if a place is shut down just stay away from it until further notice.





Until they adjust themselves to the rules and regulations and the terms and conditions stated and start running LEGALLY!





Stop trying to be featuring in places running illegally after they were forcefully shut down just for the gyst of saying u were at this n this club!





There are so many clubs in Nairobi kwani mmerogwa na Galana Plaza smh.





I hope this will be a lesson and an eye opener for most of u!! U gon learn this time round.





Yes we were all frequenters infact for some of us Galana is a local but when you start beefing with the authorities issa deuces ✌ 🏻 ✌ 🏻 ✌ 🏻 you will not see us there ever again until all the issues are sorted out and a clearance is issued! Kiherehere ndio mtapunguza Nairobi!!





And Jiweke had the same situation yesterday as…



