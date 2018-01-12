See how RUTO embarrassed UHURU like a child at JKIA! He went to South Africa an angry man! The MOI 2022 factor

08:17

Friday January 12, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, are yet to agree on who should be included in the Cabinet that will be unveiled next week.

According to a senior Jubilee lawyer, Uhuru’s attempts to reach a binding Cabinet list with DP William Ruto flopped on Tuesday morning.

Last week, the media reported about a fallout between the duo, a claim that was refuted by Government operatives.

"They held a…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno