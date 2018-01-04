See how MARAGA legitimatized RAILA ODINGA’s swearing inadvertently - UHURU and RUTO never saw this coming

Thursday January 4, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya, has said the planned swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the 5th President of Kenya is anchored in law and nobody can arrest him.





In a conversation in ODM Youth League’s Whatsap Group on Thursday , Magaya who is a brilliant lawyer said Raila Odinga’s swearing in is legitimate and no court in Kenya can illegitimize it.





“Whoever thinks that we shall cancel is living in dreams.”





“I want to assure you that the…



