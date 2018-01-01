See the face of the guy who was cropped out by a slay queen after taking her out, NYAKUNDI calls him “Taka-taka”

, , 09:15

Wednesday, 24 January 2018 - A boy-child called Anto has been trending online after a slay queen cropped him out with an emoji when she posted a photo during a breakfast date.

She further called the restaurant a kibanda.


You can now see the face of the poor boychild Anto who was cropped with an emoji by the thankless slay queen.

Nyakundi calls him “taka-taka.”

See photos and posts in the next page


Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno