See the beautiful family that the MAN from Juja killed, His wife and kids (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, 16 January 2018 - A man in Juja killed his wife and three kids before setting himself ablaze.





Patrick Nderitu, who is a manager at a local quarry, clobbered his three kids and wife to death following a domestic wrangle.





He then set himself ablaze.





Neighbours told police that they heard screams coming from the man’s house and when they went to check what was going on, they found out that the house had been locked from inside with smoke all over.





They broke into the house and found the bodies of the three kids and the man’s wife who had been clobbered to death lying on the floor.





The man was also lying on the floor with his body completely burnt.





May their souls rest in peace.



