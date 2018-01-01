See the amount of money owners of JIWEKE Tavern that was shut down due to noise make in one night, WAH!!

Last time I was at Jiweke, some Sunday in November last year, I was shocked.





I had previously had some Saturday and Sunday lunches but never knew their action d ay is Sunday night.





As in if you went there on a Sunday night at 10 p.m. you will encounter women coming in, fresh from the bathroom, with even some unwiped soap from their ears.





You will see men walking in with loafers and bad pajamas.





I cried for Kenya.





You can't build a country, if its most productive citizens are unpacking Jack Daniels on a Sunday night.





There must be…



