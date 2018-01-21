SAKAJA’s move to secure the release of ODM’s BABU OWINO from police cell offends Gatundu South’s MOSES KURIA.

Sunday, January 21, 2018 - Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has expressed his displeasure after Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, came to the rescue of beleaguered Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.





The vocal ODM MP was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant.





Sakaja pointed fingers at Babu’s political rivals who are using the police to settle scores after securing his release from Parklands Police Station.





“No political leader should be arrested unlawfully because of his political party be it NASA or Jubilee.”





“This is a petty offense.”





“I don’t agree with it and I will stand for him.”





“I am…



