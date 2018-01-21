SAKAJA comes to the rescue of BABU OWINO and helps release him from jail, tells off Jubilee mafia for misusing the police.

Sunday, January 21, 2018 - Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has blamed Jubilee mafia for Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino’s woes and accused them of misusing the police.





Sakaja was speaking on Sunday afternoon outside Parklands Police Station where the outspoken MP had been held since Friday for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant at an entertainment joint in Westlands.





Sakaja termed the arrest as political and told off his colleagues from Jubilee to stop using police to settle scores.





“This is a petty offense.”





“I don’t agree with it and I…



